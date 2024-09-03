After 30 km car chase, Class XII student shot TWICE as he was mistaken for a "cow smuggler"

In a shocking incident in Haryana's Faridabad, a Class XII student was chased and shot dead by members of a cow vigilante group on August 23.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Aryan Mishra, a Class XII student was killed near the Gadhpuri area in Haryana.

Reportedly, the attackers received information that cattle ‘smugglers’ were leaving the city in Renault Duster and Toyota Fortuner after picking up cattle in the area.

While on the lookout for ‘smugglers’, the group spotted a Duster car at Patel Chowk in which the victim was travelling along with his friends.

The incident occurred along the Delhi-Agra highway where the accused chased the victim's car for almost 30 km. The members of the vigilante group have been identified as Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna, Adesh, and Saurabh, reported NDTV.

When the car did not stop, the vigilantes opened fire from the back and a bullet hit Aryan near the neck. The accused shot Aryan again when the car stopped as they suspected that the victim's friends might retaliate. The second bullet hit Aryan in the chest, Hindustan Times reported further.

All the accused are under police custody and further investigation into the case is underway.

The police have also revealed that the weapon used to kill the victim was also illegal.