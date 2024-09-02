Who is the IPS officer's daughter found dead in hostel room in Lucknow?

A 19-year-old female student was found dead at Lucknow’s Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Law University (RMLLU) on Sunday, September 2. As per recent news reports, it is being suspected as a case of cardiac arrest.

The deceased has been identified as Anika Rastogi, a third-year LLB student, who was the daughter of IPS officer Santosh Rastogi currently serving as Inspector General at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi, as reported by PTI.

As per initial reports, Anika’s body was found lying on the floor of her hostel room on Sunday. She was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state where doctors declared her brought dead.

In an official statement, the university said, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely demise of Ms. Anika Rastogi, a third-year BA LLB (Hons) student, who passed away last night around 10 pm due to cardiac arrest.”

Currently, a probe is underway in the case and a postmortem report is awaited.

At present, the police have not received any formal complaint from the family.

According to the Lucknow Police, the clothes on Anika's body were intact and there were no visible injuries on her body, stated a report by LiveMint.