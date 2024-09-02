What ails higher education in Pakistan? Varsities sans VCs, fund cuts | A brief summary

As many as 65 universities in Pakistan are reportedly lacking permanent vice-chancellors, according to a report by ANI.

This issue is particularly severe in Punjab, where 29 universities are without a permanent head. Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has 22 universities facing the same challenge, while Balochistan and Sindh each have five and three universities, respectively, operating without permanent leadership. This was reported by Pakistani media house ARY News on Saturday, August 31.

According to ARY News, the lack of permanent vice-chancellors is severely disrupting both administrative and academic functions within these institutions. Many universities are experiencing operational and governance issues due to reliance on temporary arrangements.

The higher education sector in Pakistan has faced significant challenges over recent years, resulting in a deterioration of quality and access. One major issue is inadequate funding.

According to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, budget cuts and financial constraints have led to insufficient resources for universities, affecting their ability to maintain infrastructure, pay faculty, and support research initiatives, ARY News reported.

As per the Pakistan news outlet, the quality of education has also suffered in higher education institutes. Many universities struggle with outdated curricula, insufficient research facilities, and a lack of qualified faculty members.