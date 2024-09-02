UPSC Mains 2024: Final Three-Week Preparation Plan: Week 3 | Day 1

Week 1: GS Papers 1, 2, and 3
Focus: A balanced approach combining static core concepts and dynamic current affairs. This week is designed to cover the foundational aspects of each paper with daily writing practice.
Revisit key topics such as the Indian National Movement, including the phases of the freedom struggle (Moderate, Extremist, and Gandhian). Refer to previous year questions like the 2018 question on the contributions of Subhas Chandra Bose.
Revise important cultural aspects like Indian architecture, painting, and literature. Make sure you cover topics like the Sanchi Stupa, as asked in previous exams.
Review the physical geography of India, including major rivers, mountains, and climate patterns. Use standard books like NCERTs and GC Leong.
In 2019, there was a question on the impact of climate change on India's water resources. Ensure you can answer similar questions by thoroughly understanding both static and current data.