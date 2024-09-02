TMC leader's husband threatened RG Kar protestors? Watch video to know what he really said

Earlier on Sunday, TMC Bankura MP Arup Chakraborty said that once party workers take a stand and “hiss”, those who are protesting against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Hospital and “misleading people”, will “flee like dogs”.

“Awaken your conscience. Save (West) Bengal. Stand with Mamata Banerjee. We are there in Delhi’s Parliament. Trinamool Congress workers will have to hiss. Friends, you hiss and they will flee like dogs, they will run like foxes,” said Chakraborty in a party meeting in Bankura.

All this comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, during a public meeting on the occasion of the Foundation Day of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (the party’s student wing) on August 28, “I never wanted revenge. But now I say, you will understand well what needs to be done. I don’t want trouble. Today, you will understand what needs to be done. But the ugly, slanderous one that bites you every day, you don’t bite him but you can hiss.”

As reported by The Indian Express, TMC Bankura MP Arup Chakraborty also called on women workers and student workers of the party to take a stand against protesters spreading rumours about the case.