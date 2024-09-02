Three children drown to death in a water pit in Prakasam district

In a tragic incident, three children drowned in a water pit in an agriculture field and were later found dead on Sunday, September 2, at Peddaraveedu mandal of Prakasam district.

The deceased children were identified as Kothapalli Siva (9), Kothapalli Manu (8), and Aaraveeti Yedukondalu (8), all from S Kothapalli village in Peddaraveedu mandal.

According to officials reports, a group of children went to play in the cotton fields near the village on Sunday, a school holiday. Despite warning from a few elders, the children began playing on the banks of the water pit. Suddenly, the three children slipped into the water, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Nearby elders rushed to the scene, jumped into the pit and pulled the children out. Unfortunately, they were found dead while being transported to the hospital. All three were friends and were studying the primary school (Classes III and IV).

Yerragondapalem Circle Inspector Ch Prabhakara Rao, along with Peddaraveedu Sub-Inspector P Anil Kumar and staff, rushed to the spot to investigate the tragedy. The bodies were later shifted to the Markapur Government Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered, and the investigation in underway, stated a report by The New Indian Express.