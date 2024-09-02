Telangana minister Sridhar Babu visits KGBV Palamakula; here are 3 main orders he issued to authorities

After the rise in the number of students being hospitalised from Telangana's residential schools, D Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Industries and Commerce visited Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Palamakula on Sunday, September 2, stated a report by The New Indian Express.
Following were the instructions he gave to the officials:
1) Provide quality food, and maintain hygiene to the students while ensuring that there is no inconvenience
2) Ensure that no complaints are received regarding the quality of vegetables and eggs
3) Don't compromise on uniforms, books and other facilities for the girl students
Sridhar Babu had lunch with the students. Meanwhile, the welfare officer of the hostel assured him that only superfine quality rice was being used to prepare food for students.
The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) accused the ruling OCngress government of negligence of residential schools. Former ministers T Harish Rao and P Sabhitha Indra Reddy were talking to the media after students protested over food quality, stated a report by The New Indian Express.
"What is Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy doing?" asked Harish Rao. BRS Working President KT Rama contrasted the plight of the students with the chief minister's focus on projects such as a new zoo in Hyderabad and questioned the priorities of the government.