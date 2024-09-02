Telangana minister Sridhar Babu visits KGBV Palamakula; here are 3 main orders he issued to authorities

After the rise in the number of students being hospitalised from Telangana's residential schools, D Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Industries and Commerce visited Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Palamakula on Sunday, September 2, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Following were the instructions he gave to the officials:

1) Provide quality food, and maintain hygiene to the students while ensuring that there is no inconvenience

2) Ensure that no complaints are received regarding the quality of vegetables and eggs

3) Don't compromise on uniforms, books and other facilities for the girl students

Sridhar Babu had lunch with the students. Meanwhile, the welfare officer of the hostel assured him that only superfine quality rice was being used to prepare food for students.