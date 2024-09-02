TN's Gross Enrollment Ratio to go up by 60%? Here's why

The percentage of government school students joining higher education institutions has seen a sharp jump in the last two years in Tamil Nadu.

According to official data, at least 62% of students who passed out of government schools in 2022-23 have enrolled in higher education institutions.

While the consolidated figure for 2023-24 is yet to be made available, officials said the percentage of students pursuing higher education is expected to be on a upward trend.

They said this percentage hovered around 45% before 2022-23. With this significant jump, they said the State's Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER), which was at 47% for the year 2021-22 (against the national figure of 28.4%), is also likely to increase sharply for the year 2022-23. The All India Survey on Higher Education's (AISHE) annual report, which brings out the GER for every state and the country, is yet to be released for 2022-23.

How is the data calculated?

The State's data on enrollment of government school students in higher studies is arrived at by comparing records from the Education Information Management System (EMIS), which has been in use for schools, and the University Information Management System (UMIS), which was launched couple of years back by the state government to capture data on students pursuing higher studies.

As UMIS is still in the process of getting institutionalised, some colleges are yet to upload their data. This would mean that the actual enrollment figure could be higher than 62%, said officials. Consequently, officials expect Tamil Nadu's GER for 2022-23 to surpass 60%.

It has to be, however, noted that GER calculation does not compare students enrolling in higher education institutions versus those passing out of Class XII. Instead, it compares enrollment in higher education versus the population of youth in that age group.

Credit goes to...

Sources in the School Education Department credited the increase in enrollment to the systemic efforts made through the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, which, besides its other objectives, aims to create awareness among children on higher education opportunities.

The efforts included organising awareness programmes, facilitating educational loans, conducting campus tours of nearby higher educational institutions, and engagement by headmasters, teachers and alumni of the respective schools with the students to encourage them to pursue higher studies.

Career guidance was also introduced as a subject for Class XI and XII students and has now been extended from Class IX.

"Many students were previously dropping out after completing school due to financial constraints. We held district-level camps to organise loans and scholarships for such students," said a senior official from the school education department.

The School Education Department is currently in the process of identifying approximately 1,10,736 students from the academic year 2022-23 and 1,34,012 students from 2023-24 who are yet to enroll in higher education. The department has compiled individual dropout figures from over 3,100 government schools across the state.

Further on...

This data has been shared with members of the Career Guidance Cell, School Management Committees and alumni in each schools. They have now been tasked with gathering information about the students from each school and conducting home visits to counsel them on continuing their education.

After counselling, camps will be organised starting from September 2 to assist these students with the enrollment process in higher education. Officials believe this initiative will help increase enrollment numbers further.