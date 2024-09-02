Singer Arijit Singh's "call to action" song "Aar Kobe?" echoes at RG Kar protests

On August 28, Arijit Singh, winner of the National Award and Bollywood's go-to singer, released a song called Aar Kobe? on his YouTube channel in support of the murder-rape of a 31-year-old female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Released as a "tribute to the courage of ‘Abhaya'", the song has over 9,99,650 views till date.

Singh stated that the song is "not simply a protest song — it is a call to action" and a "cry for justice".