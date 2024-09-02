Singer Arijit Singh's "call to action" song "Aar Kobe?" echoes at RG Kar protests

On August 28, Arijit Singh, winner of the National Award and Bollywood's go-to singer, released a song called Aar Kobe? on his YouTube channel in support of the murder-rape of a 31-year-old female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Released as a "tribute to the courage of ‘Abhaya'", the song has over 9,99,650 views till date.
Singh stated that the song is "not simply a protest song — it is a call to action" and a "cry for justice".
In the YouTube description of the song, the award-winning singer who was born in Murshidabad in West Bengal, wrote, "Our song echoes the voices of doctors across the country, who tirelessly serve despite the dangers they face."
Since then, the song has become a clarion call for students who have been demanding justice for the deceased doctor and safer workplaces for healthcare professionals.
Kamalika Sengupta, Editor at CNN-News18, took to social media platform X to share a video of protestors singing Aar Kobe outside Arjit Singh's house in Ziagunj.
Journalist Tamal Shah also shared a protest video of the participants singing the heart-felt song.
Sujan Dutta, a journalist, tweeted, "Arijit Singh's song 'Aar kobe" (how long) has become the leitmotif of the protests in Calcutta."
Deep, a student researcher as per their X bio, echoes the same sentiment.