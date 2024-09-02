Potheri ganja raids: 11 students let go on bail "considering their future"

As many as 11 students of a private college in Potheri, a suburb in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, who were arrested for possession of ganja were let go on bail by the judicial magistrate on Sunday, September 1, "considering their future", the police officials said.

This was after police carried out raids in more than 500 houses of a gated community near the college, following which, they registered 20 cases and arrested 21 people on Saturday, August 31, including 11 students of the institute.

The other accused, along with history-sheeter Selvamani (29) were sent for judicial remand, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The police seized around half a kilogramme of ganja, six ganja chocolates and five bhang balls. Tobacco (hookah), a smoking pot, seven hookah machines, six kg of hookah powder and a huge cache of liquor bottles were also seized. This was informed by police officials.

A total of 2.25 kg of ganja, five swords and knives were seized from Selvamani's residence in Guduvanchery, police added.

The owner of a local eatery, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has also been held for selling ganja chocolates to the students, stated the report by The New Indian Express.