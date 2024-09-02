Physical test of Jharkhand Police recruitment drive leads to death of 11, over 100 faint. A look at what happened

As part of the physical test of excise constable recruitment drive in Jharkhand, candidates needed to run 10 km in scorching heat.

This led to the death of 11 while over 100 fainted.

It may be noted that a total of 1,27,772 candidates participated in the drive, with 78,023 candidates, including 21,582 women, qualifying, as per Jharkhand police.

Why did this happen?

As per reports by The New Indian Express, a few candidates used stimulant drugs or energy drinks for their performance, which could have led to cardiac arrests or suffocation.

Intense heat and continued standing in line could also be contributing factors to these incidents.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the Government of Jharkhand has no employment opportunities for youngsters and with the elections around the corner, it started this drive.

"Youngsters are made to wait for the entire night, and the next day they are made to run for kilometres in the high temperature or during the after hours and no water arrangements, no arrangements for an ambulance, health and so on is made," he said, as per ANI.

The process of recruitment commenced on August 22 and this will continue until Tuesday, September 3. As far as the physical test is concerned, it is being conducted at seven locations across Jharkhand.