Let's get to know Nitesh Kumar: IITian who bagged Gold at Paris Paralympics 2024

Nitesh Kumar, a graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi won a gold medal in men's singles SL3 class at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Today, Monday, September 2, Nitesh Kumar defeated 2020 Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Daniell Bethell in the men’s singles SL3 badminton final in Paris.

Congratulating the Paralympian, IIT Mandi Director Prof Laxmidhar Behera wrpostedote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), “The entire community @iit__mandi are elated to hear one of her proud alumnus Mr Nitesh Kumar - graduate of 2020 - has won the Gold medal at Paris @Paralympics Hearty congratulations to Nitesh Kumar.”