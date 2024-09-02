Let's get to know Nitesh Kumar: IITian who bagged Gold at Paris Paralympics 2024

Nitesh Kumar, a graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi won a gold medal in men's singles SL3 class at the Paris Paralympics 2024.
Today, Monday, September 2, Nitesh Kumar defeated 2020 Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Daniell Bethell in the men’s singles SL3 badminton final in Paris.
Congratulating the Paralympian, IIT Mandi Director Prof Laxmidhar Behera wrpostedote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), “The entire community @iit__mandi are elated to hear one of her proud alumnus Mr Nitesh Kumar - graduate of 2020 - has won the Gold medal at Paris @Paralympics Hearty congratulations to Nitesh Kumar.”
Kumar had suffered a permanent injury to his leg in an accident in 2009, which left him bedridden for months. He joined IIT Mandi in 2013 where he developed an interest in badminton, which eventually became his passion.
He currently works as a Senior Badminton Coach for the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs in Haryana.
Kumar’s medal comes as India's first badminton medal at the games so far. This is India's ninth medal at the Paris Paralympics and the second gold medal of the event.
Nitesh won his first international title at the Irish Para-Badminton International in 2017 and went on to win several titles and medals in various international competitions, including the Asian Para Games and the BWF Para-Badminton World Circuit.