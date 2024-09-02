Kolkata rape case: Protesting doctors get ‘spine’ for police commissioner during rally

The rally was organised by junior doctors today, Monday, September 2, demanding the resignation of police commissioner Vineet Goyal, alleging inaction in stopping vandalism at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 14.

The participating doctors, who were stopped before guardrails put up by the police on BB Ganguly Street leading to Lalbazar, asserted that their rally was peaceful and representatives would want to meet the police commissioner, as reported by PTI.

The agitating junior doctors then sat on the street, shouting slogans.

The protesters carried a replica of a spine and red roses, asserting that these were to emphasise the duty of the police force to protect citizens. They were also seen carrying the national flag and placards with slogans seeking justice and protection for all, including doctors.

A few placards displayed the photo of Goyal with text that called for his resignation. An effigy of the police commissioner was also burnt by the protesters.

The doctors alleged inadequate steps by the police during its probe into the August 9 rape-murder of the young doctor, before the investigation was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Calcutta High Court, as reported by PTI.