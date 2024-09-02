Ex-RG Kar principal Dr Sandip Ghosh enjoys Didi's patronage? New audio clip reveals chilling details

Amid the ongoing probe into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a fresh audio clip, allegedly of a recording of a conversation between two junior doctors of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has surfaced. This was reported by CNN-News18.

As per the news outlet, the audio clip reveals “influence” wielded by former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh at the premier medical institution and his alleged links with West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Sources told CNN-News18 that one voice belongs to Dr Sarif Hassan, an alleged aide of Ghosh, the controversial ex-principal who is being investigated in the rape-murder case and for alleged corruption. Hassan has already been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at least thrice in connection with the woman doctor’s death. The other voice belongs to Dr Anubhav Saha, who is allegedly against Ghosh’s “coterie”, the sources said.

Saha has alleged that this is a call recording of his conversation with Hassan, months before the incident at RG Kar Hospital. He claimed that the conversation took place after Hassan lodged a false complaint against him before the anti-ragging committee of the state-run hospital and the national minorities commission.

“He was threatening me by taking the names of extremely powerful people and was trying to persuade me to join his lobby or face the consequences like suspension,” Saha told CNN-News18.

What does the audio clip say?

In the viral clip, two voices are purportedly discussing how Ghosh enjoys the patronage of “Didi”, who does not let him resign, reported News-18, adding that it could not independently verify the veracity of the clip.

“I have seen the vigilance report against him (the principal) with my own eyes,” the purported voice of Saha is heard saying. To this, the other voice says: “That report does not exist anymore; it has been removed, go and check the website.” The second voice then adds: “…Principal sir wants to resign, but Didi doesn’t let him. Do you know this? The CM doesn’t let him resign. He would have resigned long ago… Didi has asked him to stay on till Lok Sabha elections…”