DMK's Tamil Maanavar Mandram: An attempt by DMK to prevent influence of right-wing forces on youth
What will Tamil Maanavar Mandram help with?
Tamil Maanavar Mandram will serve as a platform for students to engage in discussions, and other cultural activities on their campuses. There are plans to organise workshops, seminars, and guest lectures, stated a report by The New Indian Express.
What else will the focus also be on?
The focus will also be to create a strong support base among youngsters, which has become a necessity in the changing political landscape where both new entrants and some established parties trying to woo the youth.
What do the numbers look like?
DMK students' wing secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan shared that the students' wing is aiming to set up TSC in at least 10 colleges in each of the its 72 district units, with 100 members enrolled in each college.
What is the action plan? What will be the activities arranged to make this happen?
To create political awareness, students will be taken to witness Assembly proceedings, participate in grama sabha meetings, meet MLAs and MPs, and establish student legislative assemblies. Tours will also be organised to learn about the history of the Dravidian movement.
What do experts say?
Ramu Manivannan, retired professor of Political Science and Director Multiversity, centre for Indigenous Knowledge System, opined that the initiative seemed like a strategic measure by the DMK to prevent the influence of right wing forces among youth.
the former professor said Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) students wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) poses a challenge to the DMK, which could offer a tough ideological battle in the coming years, stated The New Indian Express report.