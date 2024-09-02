Delhi: Here’s what SCERT has planned for Literacy Week in schools

Delhi’s State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Monday, September 2, announced it is organising a Reading Campaign in all government schools in Delhi to celebrate Literacy Week and cultivate a strong reading culture among students.

In a circular, SCERT Joint Director Nahar Singh said the campaign will commence tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 3, and culminate on Saturday, September 7.

As per a report by PTI, under the campaign, students from pre-nursery to Class V would be engaged in various reading activities.

Each day in the week will begin with a storytelling session during the morning assembly, followed by other engrossing activities such as independent reading, creative expression, buddy reading, and story card reading sessions, the circular said.

The Joint Director also mentioned that on September 5, which is celebrated as Teachers' Day, students from Classes IV and V will be paired with pre-nursery students for a buddy reading session.

On September 7, parents will be encouraged to join their children at schools for a special reading session.

Throughout the campaign, digital nudges will be sent to parents through an online platform, encouraging them to read with their children and create a supportive reading environment at home, the circular said.