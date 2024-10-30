Why are SC/ST students of Maharani's College suddenly being asked to pay exam fee?

The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) students of Maharani's College in Mysuru, Karnataka, led by the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) student organisation protested against the removal of zero payment for SC and ST students and demanded a postponement of the examination fee payment date, according to a report by The New Indian Express.
Addressing the protest, AIDSO District President Chandrakala said that until last year, SC and ST students were exempt from paying examination fees. However, this year, they are suddenly being forced to pay Rs 1,598 when the majority of the students have not received their scholarships.
The district president said that the marginalised girl students from surrounding villages who come to Maharani College for education are exported by the government and Mysore University is directing them to pay the examination fee without notice and pressuring the students, stated The New Indian Express report.
Urging the government to exempt these students from payment, AIDSO urged that this attitude has to be given up in the interest of the education of these students. They also demanded the last date for paying the examination fee be postponed.
The protest went on which stduents raised slogans and held placards.