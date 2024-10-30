State of negligence: Teacher suspended in Rajasthan for allotting random marks to Class X student

The Rajasthan education department suspended a teacher for awarding random marks to students without reviewing their answer sheets for the Class X Board exam. Senior teacher Nimisha Rani was immediately suspended for assigning arbitrary scores without assessing the answer sheets for the Class X Science exam of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, an official statement confirmed.

Taking this to X (formerly Twitter), the state education minister, Madan Dilawar said any act of negligence will face serious course of action. His tweet translated to english read, "Careless teachers who play with the future of innocent children in the sacred work of education will not be tolerated and strictest action will be taken against them. As soon as the serious matter of giving marks in board exams without checking the copies by a senior teacher of Ajmer came to light, she was immediately suspended. Even in future, those who commit such serious negligence will not be spared."