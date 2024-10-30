Rajasthan: Students to learn about cows and watch education films on them

In an effort to introduce students to the significance of cows, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has announced plans to incorporate information about cows into primary school curricula. "We will talk to scholars and experts and, if possible, will try to add information on cows in primary school books," says Madan Dilawar, stated in a report by ABP News.

Further, the minister also mentioned efforts to screen educational films on cows to enhance students' understanding. This announcement follows a directive from the Animal Husbandry Department, which recently advised officials to use the term "destitute" instead of "stray" when referring to cows.

The move has sparked discussions as political tensions rise ahead of the by-elections, with many debating the motivations behind the initiative.

Other news

In more news, the Rajasthan Education Department suspended a teacher for awarding random marks to students without reviewing their answer sheets for the Class X Board exam. Senior teacher Nimisha Rani was immediately suspended for assigning arbitrary scores without assessing the answer sheets for the Class X Science exam of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, an official statement confirmed.

According to PTI, Rani, stationed at Mahatma Gandhi Government School in Bhagwan Ganj, Ajmer district, failed to evaluate the answer sheets and only recorded total scores, which the education department described as serious negligence. Acting on the instructions of the minister, a departmental inquiry has been launched, and a suspension order was issued against her, the statement added.