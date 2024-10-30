Quantum University, Roorkee: Woman spotted offering namaz, protests erupt

At Quantum University located in Roorkee District of Uttarakhand, a tense atmosphere prevailed after a video went viral of a woman offering namaz allegedly in a corner of the campus premises. The video started doing the rounds of social media yesterday, Tuesday, October 30.

It may be noted that it seemed like the woman was offering prayers without disturbing anybody in a secluded corner and the video was shot without her consent.

A large number of students came out in protest against the woman praying and started changing Jai Shree Ram. Videos which were circulated of the same looked like the students gathered in large numbers outside the building and most of them were boys. Loud sloganeering ensued and the atmosphere seemed like it was tense. There were no authorities in sight nor did it look like any attempts were being made to disperse the croud, as per the clip being circulated online.