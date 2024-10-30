NEET-PG counselling: IMA-JDN urges Health Ministry to release the schedule "without further delay"

Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN) wrote a letter to JP Nadda, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, requesting for the immediate release of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 counselling schedule.

In their letter dated October 28, they wrote, "Despite the NEET PG 2024 counselling registration having commenced over forty days ago, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has yet to announce the official counselling timeline on its website. This delay, coupled with the recent Supreme Court decision to extend the NEET PG hearing until November 19, has created significant anxiety among medical aspirants."

"This extended uncertainty is affecting thousands of young doctors who are eager to begin their postgraduate education and contribute to the healthcare sector. These aspiring professionals deserve clarity and respect, particularly after dedicating years of rigorous study and effort to reach this stage," the letter stated.