Institute of Actuaries of India has its first female President; Meet Preeti Chandrashekhar

The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI), Mumbai has a new President, effective from October 19, and it is Preeti Chandrashekhar. This is the first time that the institute has a female president.

Preeti Chandrashekhar is known for her indelible contributions to sectors like insurance and pensions. She has also been a stalwart leader when it comes to risk management and consulting, stated a press release from the institute.

Chandrashekhar is the 11th President of ICAI and holds an MPhil in Statistics from the University of Delhi (DU). She is also a certified Pensions Actuary.

Speaking on her appointment, Preeti Chandrashekhar, said, “I am honoured to serve as President of the Institute of Actuaries of India at this pivotal time. As we look ahead, I am committed to strengthening the role of actuaries in addressing emerging challenges in areas such as climate finance, economic resilience, and social security. Together, we will empower our members to expand their impact across sectors, contributing to a more resilient and sustainable future for India.”

It may be noted that IAI is the sole professional body for actuaries in the country and with the new president helming the affairs, it intends to strengthen India’s actuarial profession in its mission to secure a sustainable and resilient financial future for all, states the release.