ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result 2024 are OUT: Here are steps to check, pass percentage, other details

The Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation and CA Inter September exam results have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Those aspirants who appeared for the exams can download the scorecards from the official website, icai.nic.in.

As many as 70,437 appeared for the Foundation exam and 13,858 passed. The pass percentage is 19.67%.

For CA Group 1, 69,227 appeared; 10,505 passed and the pass percentage is 15.17% while for Group 2, 50,760 appeared; 8,117 passed and the pass percentage was 15.99%.

Use your roll numbers and registration numbers to download the marksheets from the official website.

How can you check your results? Follow the steps below

1) Visit icai.nic.in, the official website of ICAI

2) As required, click on the Foundation or Inter result link

3) Use your log in credentials to sign in. Your roll number and registration number will be required

4) Click on submit after keying in these details

5) Your results will be on your screen

It may be recalled that on the following dates the ICAI CA exams were conducted:

CA Foundation exam: September 13, 15, 18 and 20

CA Inter Group 1 exams: September 12, 14 and 17

CA Inter Group 2 exams: September 19, 21 and 23