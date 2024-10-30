Happy Diwali: In a first, New York City schools will be closed on November 1

All New York City schools will be closed on November 1, on the occasion of the Hindu festival, Diwali. This is the first time that the city schools have recognised the holiday.

"This year Diwali is special. For the first time in the history of New York City, schools will be closed on Friday, November 1 for the festival of Diwali," Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of the Mayor's Office for International Affairs, said, as stated in a report by ANI.

"It's not easy in New York City, where 1.1 million students are studying in the school, to declare a public holiday for schools," said Chauhan and added, "So many community leaders — they started this movement many years ago — community advocates, elected officials. But finally, under the administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the administration has declared, November 1, Friday as a school holiday."

Dilip Chauhan emphasised the importance of this decision, mentioning that years of advocacy from community leaders and officials have led to this.

"While the student has to choose between the school or their celebration, it may be noted that Diwali is not a one-day celebration. It's a five-day celebration. Sometimes they have to do the prayer during the day of Diwali. They have to go to the temple, so they have to choose between the temple or the school. They will not be under this pressure this year."

"After October 31 is Halloween night, so they don't have pressure to go the next day to school," Chauhan noted.