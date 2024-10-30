"CIIC 4th Mega Demo Day served as a powerful networking platform": Executive Director, CIIC

A

CIIC celebrated a momentous Demo Day with the grand inauguration by TM Anbarasan, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of Tamil Nadu, alongside distinguished officials including Archana Patnaik Indian Administrative Service (IAS) (Secretary - MSME); R Ambalavanan IAAS (Director - EDII TN); Sivarajah Ramanathan (Mission Director & CEO, Startup TN); P Poongumaran (MD, TICEL Bio Park); Omkarnath Suprabhat Rath (Programme Director - MeitY Startup Hub); and Amit Srinivatasa (DGM - IOB).

The event marked several milestones, including the release of CIIC's 5th Annual Report and Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII-TN), Government of Tamil Nadu IVP 60 Grantees Rs 70.13 lakh compendium, alongside the launch of Fundora, our new start-up investor platform that attracted over 50 investors across India.

The day was further highlighted by innovative product launches from our prominent startups showcasing their cutting-edge solutions before the Minister and dignitaries, culminating in the inauguration of the CIIC Demo Day exhibition stalls.

CIIC has invested about Rs 9.4 crore various central government schemes like SISFS, Samridh and Nidhi Prayas. Currently, CIIC start-ups are pan India covering five major states.