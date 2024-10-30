"CIIC 4th Mega Demo Day served as a powerful networking platform": Executive Director, CIIC
Congratulations on the success of the event. We have read that start-ups across India were present. Please tell us about how the event went. Please tell us about Day 1.
CIIC celebrated a momentous Demo Day with the grand inauguration by TM Anbarasan, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of Tamil Nadu, alongside distinguished officials including Archana Patnaik Indian Administrative Service (IAS) (Secretary - MSME); R Ambalavanan IAAS (Director - EDII TN); Sivarajah Ramanathan (Mission Director & CEO, Startup TN); P Poongumaran (MD, TICEL Bio Park); Omkarnath Suprabhat Rath (Programme Director - MeitY Startup Hub); and Amit Srinivatasa (DGM - IOB).
The event marked several milestones, including the release of CIIC's 5th Annual Report and Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII-TN), Government of Tamil Nadu IVP 60 Grantees Rs 70.13 lakh compendium, alongside the launch of Fundora, our new start-up investor platform that attracted over 50 investors across India.
The day was further highlighted by innovative product launches from our prominent startups showcasing their cutting-edge solutions before the Minister and dignitaries, culminating in the inauguration of the CIIC Demo Day exhibition stalls.
CIIC has invested about Rs 9.4 crore various central government schemes like SISFS, Samridh and Nidhi Prayas. Currently, CIIC start-ups are pan India covering five major states.
And how was Day 2?
CIIC's Day 2 culminated in a grand valedictory session graced by distinguished guests including T Dhanaraj (Executive Director, Indian Overseas Bank); Raju Venkatraman (Director, Investor & Mentor of VETRI SYSTEMS, REV IT, MEDALL); Dr Uma Maheshwari P (CEO - TN RISE); and Mohan Karuppiah (Co-Founder & CEO, Ippopay).
The event marked several significant milestones with the release of the CIIC Startup Compendium and the launch of the Global Hybrid Accelerator Platform. The ceremony featured strategic MoU exchanges with TN-RISE Women and Siraj Holding International LLC Dubai, strengthening CIIC's collaborative network in the Middle East Region.
Adding to the day's achievements, promising start-ups, showcased their innovative products, demonstrating the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit within the CIIC community.
CIIC marked a significant milestone with its fourth Mega Demo Day, attracting an impressive footfall of over 2,000 participants. The event brought together a diverse mix of students, faculty members, investors, industry professionals, and entrepreneurs under one roof, creating a vibrant ecosystem for innovation and collaboration.
The remarkable turnout and enthusiastic participation demonstrated CIIC's growing influence as a catalyst for bridging the gap between academic innovation and industry implementation, making the fourth Mega Demo Day a resounding success in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation.
We also read that CIIC’s new programme, aimed at accelerating tech start-ups, was launched. Can you tell us more about the same?
Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council (CIIC) is essential in assisting start-ups with their go-to-market strategies through tailored mentorship, market research, and industry connections. It focuses on helping start-ups identify target markets, refine product positioning, and develop scaling strategies.
CIIC supports business development, regulatory navigation, and strategic partnerships to ensure startup success. In the Indian market, which has significant potential, start-ups must tailor products to local needs, form strong partnerships, and understand regulations for effective growth.
CIIC has officially launched Fundora, an innovative platform designed to connect startups with investors. The launch event saw participation from over 50 investors nationwide, providing valuable opportunities for various startups. Entrepreneurs representing both early-stage and growth-phase companies showcased their business models through engaging pitch sessions.
This not only allowed them to explore potential investments but also offered strategic support aimed at expanding into global markets. The initiative is dedicated to the memory of Dr BS Abdur Rahman, the esteemed Founder of BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, whose legacy as a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist continues to inspire efforts toward uplifting marginalised communities.
CIIC has always been at the forefront of encouraging start-ups. Do tell us what other steps are you planning to take in this direction.
Over the past five years, CIIC has been recognized through funding support of Rs 35 crore from eight Union Ministries of India and the Government of Tamil Nadu. We nurtured 200+ start-ups, raising around Rs 278 crore from both the Government of India and private investments, creating over 1,560 jobs in the process.
CIIC is empowered to provide comprehensive assistance to startups, helping them scale into profitable enterprises. CIIC to offer the Five 'M's — Mentor, Money, Market, Machineries, and More value-added services — ensuring that startups receive the resources, guidance, and opportunities they need.
Vision for inclusive growth
CIIC is actively contributing to a more inclusive innovation landscape in Tier II and III cities of TN through Livelihood Business Incubation (LBI) Centre established in Madurai funded by Minisity of MSME-Aspire Scheme. Centre vision aligns perfectly with India's expanding digital infrastructure and robust government initiatives supporting regional development.
Strategic expansion
With operational centres in Chennai, Madurai, and Bangalore, CIIC has strategically expanded its presence across key innovation hubs. This multi-city presence enhances accessibility to CIIC's resources and mentorship networks, creating a robust support system for entrepreneurs across different regions.
This expansion reinforces CIIC's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship beyond metropolitan boundaries.
What do you think are two of the biggest challenges plaguing Indian start-ups today?
Go-to-market challenges: Indian start-ups often struggle with market penetration despite having innovative solutions. The key hurdles include understanding diverse customer segments across India's heterogeneous market, building cost-effective distribution networks, and competing with established players.
Many start-ups face difficulty in identifying the right pricing strategy that balances affordability with profitability, particularly in price-sensitive Indian markets.
IP Protection: Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) represent a crucial area of concern for startups in India. Many entrepreneurs lack awareness regarding the significance of intellectual property protection and the requisite procedures for obtaining patents, trademarks, and copyrights.
CIIC employs a registered Full-Time Patent Agent and a Startup Intellectual Property Protection (SIPP) Facilitator as part of its Scheme for Facilitating Start-Ups in Intellectual Property Protection. Additionally, the presence of a Registered Technology Transfer Professional (RTTP) certified by ATTP, USA facilitates effective technology transfer.
Every start-up wants to be a unicorn. Tell us what it takes to be a unicorn start-up.
Building a successful start-up requires several key factors to align perfectly. To reach "unicorn" status, the startup must execute exceptionally well. This includes scaling quickly, finding the right product-market fit, and keeping a strong focus on customers. There should be a large market opportunity that shows clear potential for growth and is well-timed.
Strong leadership is important, so having visionary founders and an experienced management team matter. Financial management must be careful, ensuring sustainable unit economics and effective fundraising strategies.
Next, the business needs to provide an innovative solution to a significant market problem. It must have a unique value proposition and a business model that can grow. Above all, the journey requires resilience, the ability to adapt to changes, and a focus on creating long-term value instead of just chasing rapid growth.
Networking seems to be a very important aspect of entrepreneurship. Can you shed some light on this?
Networking stands as a fundamental pillar of entrepreneurial success, serving as a powerful catalyst for business growth and opportunity creation. It opens doors to crucial resources, including potential investors, business partners, customers, and talented team members, while facilitating valuable knowledge exchange through shared experiences and industry insights.
CIIC 4th Mega Demo Day served as a powerful networking platform since we believe in “Network is Net worth”, bringing together investors, industry experts, and innovative startups under one roof. The event created invaluable opportunities for entrepreneurs to showcase their products, connect with potential investors for funding, and engage with industry veterans who provided crucial market insights.
Through structured pitching sessions and interactive networking segments, startups gained direct access to over 50 investors from across India, opening doors for potential funding partnerships. The presence of seasoned industry experts not only provided valuable feedback on product development and market strategy but also facilitated connections to reach global markets.
This strategic networking environment at CIIC Demo Day demonstrates how meaningful connections can accelerate a start-up's journey from product development to market expansion, ultimately fostering growth and success in the competitive business landscape.