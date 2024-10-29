Tumakuru: Girl falls into 15-foot gorge for a selfie, comes out alive after 20 hours

None, including her parents and rescuers, believed that Hamsa S Gowda (20) would come out alive after sliding into a 15-foot gorge at the sluice of Mydala tank near here and being stuck there overnight.

It was a rebirth for Hamsa, studying her third semester chemical engineering at Siddaganga Institute of Technology, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

It was around 3.30 pm on Sunday that Hamsa and her schoolmate Keerthana visited Mandaragiri Hills, a picnic spot. The waterfall at the sluice of the tank attracted them. While taking a selfie, Hamsa slipped and was washed away. Keerthana called up Hamsa's parents, who informed the police.

A police team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Chandrashekar and Kyathsandra PSI Chethan Kumar, and the fire brigade crew launched the operation. But they could not trace Hamsa till 7 pm. The operation resumed at 8 am on Monday, October 28.

They restricted the water flow by placing sand bags. They then could hear Hamsa's screams.

Though Hamsa had suffered a few bruises, she could wave from the crevice. She was pulled out by noon, and by then she had spent nearly 20 hours in the dark space.

She was shifted to the district general hospital and her condition is stable.

Hamsa said, "I gathered courage by praying to god and my parents. I had faith as I had seen such rescue operations being successful on TV. I could hear the sound of the operation.I am grateful to the rescuers. I appeal to all not to be obsessed with selfies," she said.

Her mother Radha K, a tailor, father Somanathaiah SV, a farmer, and elder brother Harsha, a pharmacy student, of Shivarampura village in Gubbi taluk, profusely thanked the rescuers, stated The New Indian Express report.

SP Ashok KV, who visited the spot, praised the rescuers.