RG Kar protests: Junior doctors will march to CBI office on October 30, day before Kali Puja

A march will be held on October 30, a day before the Kali Puja, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Kolkata by the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF). This is part of the protests for justice for Abhaya, the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

On Monday, October 28, a representative from the front informed that if need be, they will also stage a sit-in demonstration in front of the office of CBI, stated a report by Siasat.

The representative shared that they disagree with the first chargesheet that civic volunteer Sanjay Roy is the sole accused in the rape and murder case.

The representative also shared that they are not happy with the progress of the investigation being carried out by the CBI. The intention of the march is to keep the pressure on the central agency.

The front is also planning to expand its movement and take it beyond metro cities and urban areas to even remote and rural areas.

It may be recalled that junior doctors were on a hunger strike for several days and called it off recently.