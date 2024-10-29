NEET PG 2024 counselling to begin on November 11? Let's find out

Today, October 29, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam for postgraduate 2024 (NEET PG) will start ”latest” by November 11. While the medical entrance exam was conducted two months ago, the delay in counselling has led to uncertainty and anxiety among the candidates.

The candidates had even launched two Twitter storms urging the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to begin the counselling soon.

The latest from FORDA is that the counselling mostly likely will begin from November 11.

It's tweet read, "🚨#NEETPG2024Counselling to begin latest by 11th of November.

The 4 month delay makes the timeline for #2025 challenging.

The vicious cycle continues for the 3rd year straight. Will this ever end?

#NEETPG2024 #neetpgcounselling"