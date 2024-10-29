National Ayurveda Day: PM Modi launched Centre of Excellence at IISc | HIGHLIGHTS

Today, October 29, Prime Minister Narender Modi digitally launched a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Ayurveda for Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders, sponsored by the Ministry of Ayush, at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The unveiling coincides with the ninth National Ayurveda Day, celebrated today, October 29, with this year's theme being Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health.

The CoE at IISc is led by Dr Navakanta Bhat along with Dr Sona Rajakumari. Additional investigators of this CoE from collaborating institutes include Dr Sulochana Bhat, Head, Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI); Dr S Srikanta, Director, Samatvam: Science and Research for Human Welfare Trust; and Dr KS Nagabhushana, Prayoga Institute of Education Research.

In a statement issued, CARI said while modern medicine offers effective treatments, there is still growing interest in better therapies and exploring alternative approaches like Ayurveda, and this ancient system prioritises prevention, lifestyle adjustments, and natural remedies for holistic diabetes management, reported The Economic Times.

Further, it said, to achieve its goals, the CoE will collaborate with leading institutions in India with expertise in Ayurveda, diabetes, and medical research. "These partnerships will facilitate interdisciplinary research, knowledge sharing, and the translation of research findings into real-world clinical practice," CARI said in a statement.

Dr Sulochana Bhat of CARI said that the research planned under the CoE holds immense potential to transform the landscape of Ayurvedic diabetes care. "By generating scientific evidence for the efficacy of Ayurvedic approaches, the Centre will pave the way for its integration into mainstream healthcare. This synergy of ancient wisdom and modern science will improve the lives of millions with diabetes and shape the future of integrative medicine," she said.