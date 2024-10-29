Mumbai: FIR registered against two students for impersonation during exam

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered by the police against two students after a teacher foiled their attempt at committing exam fraud. The fraud was that a dummy student appeared to attempt a financial accounting paper at a college which is affiliated with Mumbai University.

This happened on Monday, October 28, stated a report by PTI.

As per an official at Samta Nagar police station, the FIR names Roshan Ajay Kumar Yadav and Manish Arvind Kumar Yadav. Manish had sent Roshan to impersonate him and the teacher who was the exam invigilator was Vinay Vijay Dukale.

This incident happened at Nirmala Memorial Foundation College of Commerce and Science in Kandivali, Mumbai, where the university's third-year examinations were ongoing.

When the teacher became suspicious of the identity of the student, he checked the hall ticket and found that instead of Manish Yadav of Lathibai Ramdar Maheshwari Night College, Mumbai, Roshan Yadav from Naigaon in adjoining Palghar district had turned up for the exam.

Roshan Yadav confessed to his misdemeanour and the Samta Nagar police was informed by the authorities of the college.

A case under the Maharashtra University Misconduct Prevention Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) was registered.