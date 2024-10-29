MCC to release NEET UG 2024 stray vacancy round results today | Steps to check

Today, October 29, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is mostly likely to announce the results for the much-awaited seat allotment results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 Stray Vacancy Round. With this, this year's counselling process will conclude.

Candidates who missed out in earlier rounds have one final opportunity to secure a medical or dental seat, as this round is conducted to fill remaining vacancies across participating institutions.

It is reported that the MCC made the seat allocation details available on its official website along with a deadline extension so that registered candidates could complete the choice-filling process successfully. Here are steps:

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the "UG Medical Counselling" section

Step 3: Click on the stray vacancy round seat allotment link

Step 4: Click to proceed

Step 5: Enter required details, such as your NEET UG roll number and password

Step 6: The seat allotment result will be displayed

Step 7: Download and save it for future reference

The MCC NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round is one of the final opportunities for aspirants to secure seats in these courses for the 2024 academic year:

BDS — Bachelor of Dental Surgery

MBBS — Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery

BSc (Nursing) — Bachelor of Science in Nursing

The process is conducted strictly based on the merit and preferences submitted by the candidates during the counselling process.

Candidates allotted seats in the Stray Vacancy Round should report to their designated institutions as per the MCC's timeline to complete their formalities and secure their seats successfully.