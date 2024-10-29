Mallikarjun Modi, son of former Kalaburagi mayor, elected Environment & Ethics officer of Brunel University's student union

Mallikarjun Modi, who is a resident of Kalaburagi, Karnataka, has been elected as the Environmental & Ethics Officer of the Union of Brunel Students in an election held on October 24 for the term 2024-25, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Mallikarjun Modi is the son of Sharankumar Modi who is the former Mayor of Kalaburagi as well as Kalaburagi District Unit President of Veerashaiva Mahasabha.

The sources said that the election for the student union of Brunel University was held on October 24. Of the 6,000 votes polled, Mallikarjun Modi secured more than 4,600 votes.

Earlier Mallikarjun was a member of the student union for two terms and this time, he contested for the post of Environmental & Ethics Officer of the union.

The student leader took to social media platform Instagram to express his gratitude. He recently posted a reel with the text, "Elected As the New Environmental & Ethics Officer with Thumping Majority At Brunel University of London, I Thank Each and Every Individual Who Supported in this Journey."