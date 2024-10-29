Maharashtra proposes reducing passing marks for Math, Science in Class X | Here's the condition

The Maharashtra Education Board proposes reducing passing marks for Math and Science subjects in Class X. As per reports, the move is aimed at reducing the pressure on students and enabling them to pursue subjects of their preference.

The Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), in the new State Curriculum Framework-School Education (SCF-SE), has proposed lowering the passing marks for Math and Science from 35 to 20 marks in Class X.

Sharad Gosavi, Chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, mentioned that the change will be implemented when the new curriculum is adopted statewide. However, students who pass with these reduced marks will have a note on their mark sheets indicating they are ineligible to pursue further studies in Math or Science, APAC News Network reported.

This change is still in the proposal stage and will be confirmed once the new curriculum is fully rolled out, which is expected to take several years, it further added.

Educators and school teachers have welcomed the proposal, believing it will alleviate the anxiety and stress students face regarding these subjects.

Speaking about this, SCERT Director Rahuk Rekhawar said, "The change is designed to ensure students are not unfairly pushed out of the system. The students can still opt to take supplementary exams and the regular exam the following year to pass these subjects and obtain a new mark sheet. This is simply an additional feature we are incorporating into the existing system."