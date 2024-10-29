Macquarie University - Symbiosis International University to offer dual degree programme. Details here

Australia's Macquarie University and Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune, have launched a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Master of Banking and Finance programme, which is a dual degree programme, informed a press release from the Sydney-based varsity.

In two years, students can earn two master's degrees: an MBA with a specialisation in Financial Services from Symbiosis International University and a Master of Banking and Finance with a specialisation in Financial Management from Macquarie University.

The course offers insights into the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sectors and helps students excel in them. It blends theory and practicals plus includes real-world applications as well.

At Symbiosis International University, where the students will spend their first year, a strong foundation will be built on financial analysis, strategic decision-making, and business ethics. Case studies, interactive workshops, and industry-led projects will be part of day-to-day activities.

At Macquarie University’s Business School in Sydney, where students will spend their third year, specialised areas such as financial modelling, econometrics, and global capital markets, will take centre stage. Advanced topics like fintech innovations, environmental finance, and business valuation will also be covered.

Once the degree concludes, students will be given dual degrees, an MBA and a Master of Banking and Finance which will go a long way in boosting their career prospects in the global arena.