Karimnagar: 43 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya students suffer from coughing, breathing difficulties

Fifty-three students from the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Muttaram mandal in Karimnagar district of Telangana fell ill with severe coughing and breathing difficulties on Sunday evening, October 27.

The students were shifted to the Peddapalli government hospital later at night. Initial investigations suggest that smoke from a nearby dumping yard caused the students' health issues, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and District Collector Koya Sree Harsha visited the hospital on Monday to check the students' condition. After speaking with doctors, the minister told reporters that all students were recovering and receiving quality medical care tailored to their health conditions. "Since last night (Sunday), 10 doctors and 20 nursing staff have been attending to the students admitted to the hospital," he said.

"For a few students experiencing severe respiratory issues, we have administered IV fluids, steroids and oxygen support," he added.

The minister directed authorities to relocate the dumping yard to prevent further incidents. A revenue officer has been stationed at the hospital to reassure concerned parents, stated The New Indian Express report.

Authorities identified the smoke emissions from the nearby dumping yard as the primary cause of the coughing and breathing problems among the students.