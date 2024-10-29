JEE Main 2025: NTA releases revised rules for tie-breakers; new rules for PwD candidates as well

As the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 commenced yesterday, Monday, October 28, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised set of rules on tie-breaking, reported The Indian Express.



It is to be noted that the age criteria has been removed for calculating the tie-breaker.



Here is the order in which the tie-breaking score shall be calculated for the appearing students in descending order:



First, the NTA score in Mathematics



Second, the NTA score in Physics



Third, the NTA score in Chemistry,



Fourth, candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test



Fifth, candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics in the test



Sixth, candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the test



Seventh, candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the test



The guidelines further mention that the candidates will be given the same rank if there is a tie even till the seventh step.



According to the revised guidelines, other criterias, such as 'older in age' and 'application number in ascending order,' have been eliminated.



Changes pertaining to PwD and PwBD candidates



As per the notification, Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) will now have to adhere to these rules:



1) The 'extra time or the additional time' is changed, and is now called 'compensatory time'.



2) The compensatory time should not be less than 20 minutes per hour of the examination for persons allowed the use of a scribe/reader/lab assistant.



3) All candidates with benchmark disabilities eligible for scribe assistance under guidelines IV may receive an additional hour for a three-hour exam, regardless of whether they use a scribe.



4) If the exam duration is less than an hour, the additional time should be calculated proportionally, and additional time should not be less than 5 minutes and should be in multiples of 5.