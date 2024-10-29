EY GDS to offer career guidance to over 2.3 lakh students from Classes XI, X in Kalaburagi

EY Global Delivery Services (EY GDS) will be offering a career guidance programme to over 2.3 lakh government school students in Kalaburagi Division, Karnataka. EY informed about this via a press release on October 28.

This is being done in collaboration with the India Literacy Project (ILP) and Samagra Shikshana Karnataka (SSK), and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard recently.

Called the Career Compass programme, it will offer career guidance to students hailing from Classes IX to X. It will encourage students to continue their higher education which will, in turn, boost their employability skills.

This will help students make informed decisions, especially for those from disadvantaged backgrounds. Counsellors and mentors for government schools might be limited and in such a scenario, Career Compass programme can prove to be of great help.

The project also intends to offer trained career counsellors for all high schools, to ensure the sustainability and long-term impact of the project. It also aims to develop a framework for wider adoption by the state education department, stated the press release.

Career Compass will cover the following districts:

- Ballari

- Bidar

- Kalaburagi

- Koppal

- Raichur

- Vijayanagar

- Yadgir