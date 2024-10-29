Deadline for submission of assignments for ODL, online programmes for IGNOU's December 2024 extended

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for Term End Examinations, December- 2024 for both ODL and Online programmes, GOAL and EVBB has been further extended up to 30th November, 2024,” the official notice stated.

Meanwhile, the deadline for the submission of the online exam form for the December 2024 term-end for both ODL and online programmes has also been extended. The revised deadline is November 3 without a late fee. Earlier it was October 28.

IGNOU on October 17 released the Term End Examinations (TEE) June 2024 results. Candidates who participated in the exams for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) diploma, or certificate courses can check their results at the official website – ignou.ac.in, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.