Bengaluru: Miscreants barge into rented farmhouse, film girls swimming, attack students with wooden logs

A group of seven degree students from Basaveshwaranagar, who had gone to a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city near Ramanagara to spend the weekend, were attacked and threatened by three unidentified miscreants.

The incident happened around 10.30 pm on Saturday, October 26, at the farmhouse at APS Lahout in Chikkanahalli under Ramanagara Rural police limits, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The accused allegedly barged inside the farmhouse and tried to film and take pictures of two girls who were swimming. The other victims, who tried to stop them, were attacked with wooden logs. The students managed to overpower the accused, pushed them out of the farmhouse and locked the doors. They then called the police control room.

The seven students pursuing BCom decided to go on a vacation as their college was closed for the Deepavali festival. They had gone to the farmhouse as one of the students knew the owner.

"The two girls were swimming, while the others were playing antakshari. One of the students opened the door as somebody was knocking from outside. The three accused barged inside, claiming to be locals and started shouting that nobody can stop them. They started abusing us, asking us who gave us permission. The accused then started filming the girls. When the other students tried to stop them, the accused attacked them with wooden logs," stated one of the students, who is 22 years old, in his police complaint, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

After the police arrived, two seriously injured students were shifted in a car to the nearby government hospital. As the condition of one of them became critical after he developed breathing difficulties, he was admitted to a private hospital in Kengeri.

When contacted, one of the students said that of the two victims, the condition of one is critical. "My friend is in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at a private hospital in Kengeri. His condition is extremely critical. We do not know what will happen to him," the student said.

"Three accused, identified as Chandru, Nagesh and Murali, have been arrested. All three are unemployed. We suspect that they were under the influence of alcohol. They have been subjected to medical examinations and remanded in judicial custody," said an officer.

A case of attempt to murder under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with other sections have been registered against the accused.