AIIMS topper asks dowry of Rs 50 crore | What happened next?

According to a Bengaluru woman, a topper at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) asked her friend for a dowry of Rs 50 crore. The woman identified as Dr Phoenix on social media said that her friend had been crying ever since she heard about the dowry demand, as stated in a report by the Hindustan Times.

The incident highlights how prevalent and normalised the outlawed practice of dowry is even today.

Dr Phoenix said that her unnamed friend was looking for a marriage proposal with a person who achieved Rank 1 in the AIIMS entrance for MCh (Magister Chirurgiae or Master of Surgery) in Urology. The friend is a doctor as well, currently pursuing an MD (Doctor of Medicine) in Anaesthesia and specialising further with a fellowship in liver transplant anaesthesia in Hyderabad.

“So AIIMS rank 1 Uro MCh is asking 50 crores dowry from my friend who is doing MD Anaesthesia and Fellow in liver transplant anaesthesia in Hyderabad,” she wrote on X. “Have some shame will you,” the X user added, asking what use this education is if a doctor does not have the guts to stand on his own two feet.

Further, Dr Phoenix said that her friend had been crying for hours as Rs 50 crore would mean her parents’ entire life savings. Meanwhile, her parents had accepted the fact that marrying into the Telugu community would require a hefty dowry.

“Been on call with the poor thing since morning crying because her parents say it's a given that marrying her off in Telugu community requires dowry and her parents entire retirement savings. She has a younger sister - this dowry during her time too,” she wrote.