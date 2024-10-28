Two students go missing at Revupolavaram Beach

Two students went missing in the Revupolavaram Beach under Y. Rayavaram Mandal in Anakapalle district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, October 27.

As many as 11 students from Vizianagaram who were attending a wedding in Koruprolu village visited the Revupolavaram beach for an outing, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Among them, T Arjun Rao (18) and G Sanjeeva Rao (17) went missing while playing on the beach. Local fishermen and marine staff immediately began a search operation to look for them.

Upon learning of the incident, local Sub-inspector (SI) Vibheeshan Rao and his team launched a search operation to find them.

More from Andra Pradesh...

East Godavari District Police Superintendent D Narasimha Kishore said the sacrifices made by the police personnel in the call of duty is not in vain and each of them would be remembered for their bravery. He said the students and youth should develop awareness of cyber crimes and frauds.

The open house, an expo of weapons used by police personnel organised by the police as part of the police Martyrs' Week drew huge crowds in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday, October 27.

Scores of students from various educational institutions made a beeline at the open house to have a glimpse of different kinds of weapons, bomb disposal equipment, fingerprinting equipment and communication gadgets.