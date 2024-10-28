Students lodge complaint against KSRTC conductor over misuse of Shakti scheme

A controversy erupted over alleged misuse of the Shakti Scheme in Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka.

In an incident that came to light on Saturday, October 26, it is alleged that a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor issued free tickets intended for women to male passengers, allegedly pocketing the collected fare himself, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Engineering students have raised a formal complaint against the conductor with the authorities, demanding appropriate action. According to the students, the conductor charged them for tickets while distributing women's free travel tickets to male passengers on board.

When questioned by the students, the conductor allegedly attempted to justify his actions, though details of his explanation remain unclear. This has raised questions regarding the integrity of the scheme's implementation and the protocols followed by conductors in verifying ticket eligibility, alleged the students.

Students from a government engineering college, who witnessed the alleged misconduct, voiced their concerns and filed a formal complaint with the authorities. They argue that the conductor's actions were an evident misuse of the Shakti Scheme, urging authorities to ensure strict compliance to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Other passengers on board the bus reportedly confirmed that they, too, were issued women's tickets despite being male passengers, raising further concerns about the scale of the malpractice, stated The New Indian Express report.

KSRTC officials have been asked to review the allegations and take suitable action against the errant conductor.