Paris School of Business - upGrad Abroad to offer MBA & MSc programmes

Member of the esteemed “French Grande Ecole” (CGE), Paris School of Business (PSB), is partnering with upGrad Abroad, a study abroad offshoot upGrad, to offer hybrid MBA (Master of Business Administration) and MSc (Master of Science) programmes, stated a press release from the institute.

The application for these programmes is now open. The programmes are:

- Master of Business Administration

- MSc in International Finance

- MSc in International Management and Global Leadership

- MSc in Luxury and Fashion Management

With four months of online coursework and 12 months of on-campus education at PSB, after pursuing the programmes, students can also avail the two-year stay-back visa for job search in France or the five-year alumni visa.

While MBA programmes offer real-world project simulation and interactive business case, it concludes with a consulting internship in France.

The MSc programmes offers disciplines like financial markets, international trade, and supply chain management, Luxury & Fashion, International Finance, Marketing Analytics and much more. Also, the programme features a curricular internship for four months.

Rabih HADDAD, PhD - Director of Business Development & Dean of International Relations, Paris School of Business, said, “...from our current student’s intake of about 5%, we aim to increase that to 10% over the next three years, with a goal of enrolling 400 to 450 students from India each year."

"Our goal is to provide opportunities to those who, due to time or financial constraints, are/were unable to pursue their dream education — this partnership opens that doorway at the perfect time,” concluded Ankur Nyati, President, upGrad Abroad.