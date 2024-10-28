NEET-PG counselling schedule: "They are not waiting for next Supreme Court hearing": FAIMA President clarifies

Dr Suvrankar Datta, President, Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) took to social media platform X, on October 26, to announce that the schedule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling will be released soon and that "recent issues preventing release of schedule have been resolved".

"They are not waiting for the next Supreme Court hearing," clarified the Senior Resident of MD Radiology, All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS), New Delhi.

He also hoped that this would bring some relief for the candidates.