NEET-PG counselling schedule: "They are not waiting for next Supreme Court hearing": FAIMA President clarifies

Dr Suvrankar Datta, President, Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) took to social media platform X, on October 26, to announce that the schedule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling will be released soon and that "recent issues preventing release of schedule have been resolved".
"They are not waiting for the next Supreme Court hearing," clarified the Senior Resident of MD Radiology, All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS), New Delhi.
He also hoped that this would bring some relief for the candidates.
It may be recalled that the NEET-PG counselling began on September 20 but sans essential information like seat matrix, schedule and so on, which was worrying aspirants to no end. Also, the Supreme Court was hearing a case regarding discrepancies in the NEET-PG exam process and results.
"Kindly stay tuned for official announcements from their official website for the exact timeline and avoid speculations/hearsay," stated the tweet by the medical professional.
An aspirant, on the condition of anonymity, informed that the National Board of Examination has given the deadline of October 31 to medical colleges to announce the vacant seats they have. Hence, the counselling dates might not be announced till then.