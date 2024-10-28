NEET-PG counselling: Facilitate state authorities to create state-specific ranks for state quota, NMC to NBEMS

"...it is mentioned that with respect to NEET PG counselling 2024, some states are providing state specific incentivization of marks for their in service candidates who worked in rural and difficult areas as per the state reservation policy. In earlier years such States used to add the incentive marks to the Score provided by NBE to create a State specific rank," the letter read.

Further, it highlighted that in view of the change in the exam pattern by NBEMS this year, such states are finding it difficult to grant incentivised marks to in-service candidates.

"Keeping the above facts in view and to prevent delay in NEET PG counselling it has been decided by the competent authority to comply with the Letter from MoHFW dt 21.10.2024 and accordingly NMC has decided to permit NBEMS to facilitate stale counselling authorities to create state specific Ranks to be used only for consumption of State Quota for NEET PG Counselling 2024. This issues with the approval of competent authority," NMC wrote to the ministry.