NEET PG 2024 counselling to begin soon: Health Ministry responds to UDFA’s request



The screenshot reply of the ministry dated October 28, read, "...The ministry is making attempts to rectify the situation as soon as possible. As you know, the issue that was being a bottle neck glitch has now been resolved. You should expect some favourable change in the coming week. We have also forward your representation to MCC."MCC is the Medical Counselling Committee which conducts the counselling for medical courses in India.



NEET PG 2024 candidates had launched two Twitter storms one on October 26 and one on today, October 28, urging the ministry to start the counselling. The hashtags for the storm were #Start_NeetPG_Counselling and #NBEMS_Failed.

Moreover, on October 25, while hearing 19 petitions related to NEET PG, the Supreme Court deferred it to November 19.