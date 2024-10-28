KEA sanctions 37 new nursing colleges, adds 1,315 seats, special counselling to begin today

In a move to expand nursing education, the Government of Karnataka has sanctioned 37 new nursing colleges, adding a total of 1,315 seats.

To allocate these seats, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct a special round of counselling starting today, October 28.

Candidates interested in these seats can register their preferences from October 28 until noon on October 29. Results will be announced at 6pm the same day, said KEA Executive Director H Prasanna.

Students allotted seats must report to their respective colleges by October 30. The seat matrix for the new colleges is available on the KEA website, with registration limited to these newly approved institutions, Prasanna noted.

In more news from Karnataka

For the overall personality development of students, and to provide them a platform to showcase their talent, KLE Society's Raja Lakhamgouda Pre-university College of Science, Belagavi, organised Kalanjali 3.0, an inter-division cultural event on October 24 and 25.

The function was inaugurated by Dr JS Kawalekar, Principal, RL Science Institute, Principal of Institute VC Kamagol and other dignitaries.

Dr Kawalekar emphasised on the importance of extracurricular activities, and congratulated the institution for organising this event.

Chief guest N Niranjan Raj Urs, DCP Belagavi, spoke about the importance of indoor and outdoor activities that help in physical and mental growth of the youth. Chairman of local governing body, LV Desai, RL Science Institute, Belagavi, presided over the function.