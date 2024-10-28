Grenade disposed of at Manipur's GP Women's College

A hand grenade was found at the gates of GP Women's College, located less than 100 metres from the Raj Bhavan, today, Monday morning, October 28, police said. The incident triggered panic among passers-bys.

After being informed about the presence of the grenade, police cordoned off the area, an officer said. Giving more details, he said, later, a bomb disposal squad removed the grenade from the spot and disposed it of.

Notably, the college is located less than 100 metres from Raj Bhavan and 300 metres from the chief minister's official residence, and Manipur Police headquarters. Additionally, a hand-written note, stating 'glory to the proletarian students', was left at the spot, PTI reported.

The incident comes amid several educational institutions in Imphal Valley reporting extortion threats. Students of the college later staged a protests against the incident. They held placards and raised slogans, demanding that such acts should not be repeated, PTI reported.

Thokchom Yaiphabi Chanu, a student of the college said, "We strongly condemn this act of placing a grenade at the gates of our college which is located at a place where there is heavy security presence. We demand that the perpetrators be apprehended. "

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.