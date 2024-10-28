CSBC new website launched, Bihar Police Constable result to be released here

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has launched its new official website. Previously it was csbc.bih.nic.in and it has been changed to ‘csbc.bihar.gov.in'. All the new information, including the much-awaited Bihar Police Constable result 2024, will be shared on the new website, Hindustan Times reported.

The Bihar Police Constable Vacancies written examination was conducted on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28 in 38 districts across the state. The mode of examination was pen and paper mode. Additionally, the CSBC may also release provisional answer keys for the examination and invite objections from candidates.

If provided, the final answer key and category-wise cut-off marks for the written examination will be shared along with the results.

Steps to download Bihar Police Constable result 2024:

Step 1: Visit the new website, csbc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Bihar Police tab

Step 3: Select the Constable written exam result page

Step 4: Log in with the required credentials

Step 5: Click on submit and check your result

Initially, the constable recruitment examination was scheduled for October 1, 7 and 15, 2023, however, it was cancelled a day after the first day of the exam. Following the day 1 exam, the board issued a public notice saying the October 1 exam (both shifts) had been cancelled and October 7, 15 exams were postponed until further orders.