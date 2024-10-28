Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi meets students of Nilgiri College of Arts and Science Wayanad

Eager students queued up to meet the Congress leader, enthusiastically shook her hand and tried to squeeze in a word or two as she rushed past, acknowledging the students with as many handshakes as possible.

Her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's seat in Wayanad stood vacated as he was elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the General Elections. Priyanka Gandhi's candidature for the seat was approved after the by-poll schedule was announced by the Election Commission of India.

"I promised Rahul Gandhi that my work here will serve to deepen this bong and that I will do all I can to fight for you and represent you in the way that you wish to be represented in the Parliament," added Priyanka Gandhi in her letter to the people of Wayanad on October 26.

Priyanka Gandhi further emphasised that she would prioritise issues affecting tribal communities as well as new opportunities for women.

Congress leader also spoke about the significance of protecting Wayanad's natural beauty and rich cultural heritage as central to the region's development.